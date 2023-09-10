Nightly Roundup: Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante still on the run; Ed Sheeran upsets fans

Escaped Pennsylvania inmate, Danelo Cavalcante, is still on the loose and an alleged carjacker was shot and killed by Phoenix police in Glendale. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. Alleged carjacker shot, killed by Phoenix police in Glendale

2. Danelo Cavalcante: Escaped killer spotted near Phoenixville; stolen van found abandoned

3. Baby dies after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix, PD says

4. Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas concert at last minute, fans disgusted after waiting in 100-degree heat

5. Pedestrian fatally hit by 2 vehicles on Loop 101 in Glendale