Nightly Roundup: Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante still on the run; Ed Sheeran upsets fans

Escaped Pennsylvania inmate, Danelo Cavalcante, is still on the loose and an alleged carjacker was shot and killed by Phoenix police in Glendale. Here are tonight's top stories.
1. Alleged carjacker shot, killed by Phoenix police in Glendale
Featured
Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Glendale near Westgate, the department says.
2. Danelo Cavalcante: Escaped killer spotted near Phoenixville; stolen van found abandoned
Featured
Authorities have moved their search for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante after he was spotted near Phoenixville, Pennsylvania overnight. A van he is believed to have stolen was later recovered.
3. Baby dies after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix, PD says
Featured
A baby died at the hospital after being pulled from a bathtub in a Phoenix home Sunday night, the police department said.
4. Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas concert at last minute, fans disgusted after waiting in 100-degree heat
Featured
Thinking out loud was not in Ed Sheeran's best interest Saturday night, after the musician was ridiculed by fans for canceling his Las Vegas concert at Allegiant Stadium less than an hour before the show was scheduled to begin.
5. Pedestrian fatally hit by 2 vehicles on Loop 101 in Glendale
Featured
The incident happened just before midnight on Sept. 9 near Loop 101 and Cardinals Way.