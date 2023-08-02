Nightly Roundup: Massive fire near Downtown Phoenix, new owner for 'cheapest livable home' in the Valley

PHOENIX - From a fire that prompted a massive multi-agency response in Phoenix to a shocking discovery in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
1. Massive fire burns in Phoenix
Featured
A fire in an industrial area near Downtown Phoenix prompted a rather big response from multiple agencies, according to Phoenix Fire officials.
2. Investigation after body was found in the West Valley
Featured
Glendale Police say they found a dead body with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.
3. Cheapest livable home in the Valley has a new owner
Featured
The cheapest home you can buy in Phoenix that is livable now has a new owner.
4. New twist in Alicia Navarro case
Featured
The mother of a missing Arizona teen who was found safe hundreds of miles away in Montana years after she vanished says that her family has been harassed since news of her daughter's discovery just south of the U.S.-Canadian border broke.
5. Maricopa County Sheriff makes department announcements
Featured
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a press conference on several different topics, including recent Lake Pleasant deaths, the status of jail body scanners and K-9 officers.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight