Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Flood Advisory
until WED 9:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Apache County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Nightly Roundup: Massive fire near Downtown Phoenix, new owner for 'cheapest livable home' in the Valley

PHOENIX - From a fire that prompted a massive multi-agency response in Phoenix to a shocking discovery in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

1. Massive fire burns in Phoenix

A fire in an industrial area near Downtown Phoenix prompted a rather big response from multiple agencies, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

2. Investigation after body was found in the West Valley 

Glendale Police say they found a dead body with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.

3. Cheapest livable home in the Valley has a new owner

The cheapest home you can buy in Phoenix that is livable now has a new owner.

4. New twist in Alicia Navarro case

The mother of a missing Arizona teen who was found safe hundreds of miles away in Montana years after she vanished says that her family has been harassed since news of her daughter's discovery just south of the U.S.-Canadian border broke.

5. Maricopa County Sheriff makes department announcements

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a press conference on several different topics, including recent Lake Pleasant deaths, the status of jail body scanners and K-9 officers.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight