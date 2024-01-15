Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Names revealed in deadly hot air balloon crash; McDonald's shooting suspect arrested

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include the names of the victims who tragically died in a hot air balloon crash over the weekend in Arizona. We're also learning more about the suspect who's now behind bars as police say he killed a young man in a McDonald's drive-through.

1. Eloy hot air balloon crash: Police identify victims

Featured

Eloy hot air balloon crash: Police identify victims
article

Eloy hot air balloon crash: Police identify victims

The Eloy Police Department has identified the four people who died as a result of a crash involving a hot air balloon.

2. Victim shot, killed in Mesa McDonald's drive-through; suspect behind bars

Featured

Victim shot, killed in Mesa McDonald's drive-through; suspect behind bars
article

Victim shot, killed in Mesa McDonald's drive-through; suspect behind bars

A young man was shot and killed in a Mesa McDonald's drive-through early in the morning on Saturday. A suspect has been arrested in connection to his death.

3. Amazon delivery driver in custody following indecent exposure incident: Peoria PD

Featured

Amazon delivery driver in custody following indecent exposure incident: Peoria PD
article

Amazon delivery driver in custody following indecent exposure incident: Peoria PD

The incident, according to police, happened on Sunday in the area of 83rd Avenue and Northern.

4. Deadly hot air balloon crash in Eloy: NTSB releases update on tragedy that killed 4

Featured

Deadly hot air balloon crash in Eloy: NTSB releases update on tragedy that killed 4
article

Deadly hot air balloon crash in Eloy: NTSB releases update on tragedy that killed 4

The National Transportation Safety Board released an update a day following a tragic hot air balloon crash in Eloy, Arizona that killed four people and critically injured another.

5. Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa

Featured

Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa: Live updates
article

Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa: Live updates

The Iowa caucuses, which kick off the 2024 presidential primary season, got underway Monday, with most of the focus on the Republican nomination and the weather.