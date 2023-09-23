Nightly Roundup: New details on horrific animal abuse allegations; a break in a cold case

Tonight's top stories include a horrific report of animal abuse allegations at the home of a rescue meant to help dogs with special needs. Another trending story is the "Take Care of Maya" trial that's underway against the All Children's Hospital for $200 million.
1. Search warrant executed on Chandler home after outcry over animal welfare; 55 dogs seized, owner arrested
For weeks, animal advocates and neighbors in Chandler have been demanding action, saying dozens of dogs with special needs are being neglected and living in filth. Police say the woman responsible has been arrested.
2. ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Maya’s brother testifies in $200 million case against All Children’s Hospital
3. Oregon father charged in decade-old cold case death of infant daughter ‘Baby Precious’
After more than a decade of mystery, an Oregon father has been charged in the tragic death of his infant daughter, known as "Baby Precious." In May 2013, the lifeless body of a baby was discovered in a recycling center in Portland.
4. Arizona man accused of abuse, manslaughter in shocking case | Crime Files
Court documents are shining a light on a disturbing case of alleged abuse involving an elderly woman. The suspect, identified as a 57-year-old, was arrested on Thursday.
5. Woman accused of shooting husband in Prescott
Christina Pasqualetto of Gilbert was arrested in Yavapai County for reportedly shooting her estranged 80-year-old husband during a domestic dispute.