Nightly Roundup: New details on horrific animal abuse allegations; a break in a cold case

Tonight's top stories include a horrific report of animal abuse allegations at the home of a rescue meant to help dogs with special needs. Another trending story is the "Take Care of Maya" trial that's underway against the All Children's Hospital for $200 million.

1. Search warrant executed on Chandler home after outcry over animal welfare; 55 dogs seized, owner arrested

Featured article

2. ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Maya’s brother testifies in $200 million case against All Children’s Hospital

Featured article

3. Oregon father charged in decade-old cold case death of infant daughter ‘Baby Precious’

Featured article

4. Arizona man accused of abuse, manslaughter in shocking case | Crime Files

Featured article

5. Woman accused of shooting husband in Prescott