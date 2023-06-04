Nightly Roundup: Shooting at Westgate, a Phoenix barricade situation

The Valley saw quite a bit of crime this Sunday – from a shooting at Westgate to an hours-long central Phoenix barricade situation.

Here are the top stories for the evening of June 4.

1. Gunfight breaks out at Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale PD says

Featured article

2. Glendale Police: 3 hurt in shooting, suspect still not found

Featured article

3. Bullet Fire burning near SR 87 in Tonto National Forest shutters portion of highway

Featured article

4. Phoenix Police resolves barricade situation; suspect arrested

Featured article

5. 85,000 hedge trimmers recalled over laceration risk