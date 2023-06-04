Nightly Roundup: Shooting at Westgate, a Phoenix barricade situation

The Valley saw quite a bit of crime this Sunday – from a shooting at Westgate to an hours-long central Phoenix barricade situation.
Here are the top stories for the evening of June 4.
1. Gunfight breaks out at Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale PD says
Glendale Police are investigating after gunfire broke out at Westgate Entertainment District on Sunday night.
2. Glendale Police: 3 hurt in shooting, suspect still not found
Glendale Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday afternoon and they say the suspect hasn't been caught.
3. Bullet Fire burning near SR 87 in Tonto National Forest shutters portion of highway
A fire burning in the Tonto National Forest near SR 87, commonly referred to as Bush Highway, shut down travel in both directions on Sunday, June 4. This fire has been named the Bullet Fire.
4. Phoenix Police resolves barricade situation; suspect arrested
Phoenix Police released details about an hours-long barricade situation on Sunday that led to the arrest of a man.
5. 85,000 hedge trimmers recalled over laceration risk
Eight people have needed stitches due to incidents with the recalled trimmers.