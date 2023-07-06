Nitrogen tank leak in Sun City West sends 2 to hospital

A nitrogen tank leak in Sun City West sent two people to the hospital, firefighters said Thursday morning.

The small leak involved a 50 liter container, not a 50 gallon tank as originally reported to first responders.

The leak was noticed after seven people experienced dizziness and nausea at a Banner Health surgery center.

"The leak was secured and the building was metered by HazMat teams. There was no trace of hazardous gasses inside the building and everyone was allowed back in," said Ashley Losch with Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

Two of the people experiencing symptoms were taken to the hospital.

The surgery center is back open.

