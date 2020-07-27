No arrests made in ‘arson’ of Arizona’s Democratic headquarters, donations pouring in

It’s been days without an arrest after a fire at the Democratic State and County Headquarters. It was targeted and torched on Friday, July 24, according to investigators.

There is video surveillance of the arson, but so far, it hasn't been released to the public.

Investigators were back at the site of the fire on Monday, sifting through the charred metal inside the burned building. They're looking for remaining clues like the device that started the fire.

A second look inside the building shows the almost complete destruction of the headquarters. Police and fire officials are calling it a "deliberate attack."

“We don’t know who it is and we don’t know their motives. But I feel sorry for this person because they have such tremendous hate in their heart, they seek us out and tried to destroy us," said Steven Slugocki, chairman of the Maricopa County Democratic Party.

The building’s smoke detectors went off around 1 a.m. and heavy smoke poured from the building. No one was injured, but the party staff and volunteers are left without a building with less than 100 days until the General Election.

“Since we don’t know the person and the motivation why they'd do this, I’d say it’s just going to bring us together," said Felecia Rotellini, chairwoman of the Arizona Democratic Party, adding, "We are in wait-and-see mode right now. We wish we knew more and we wish we could put this behind us quicker. But I think it’s going to be with us for a long time."

Out of the rubble, some things survived. A cardboard cut out of President Barack Obama and American and Arizona flags.

The real surprise came from outside the building. Donations are pouring in to help those impacted.

$30,000 was raised in just a few days. Donations from two dollars to $500 came in as far away as Idaho and New Hampshire.

A Republican from Texas donated, too.

“The guy from Texas says he’s never donated to a Democrat before. But what happened to us was wrong and it has no place in America. He wanted to help us get back on our feet," Slugocki said.

Anyone with more information about the crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

To help those impacted by the fire, visit this link to donate: http://www.maricopadems.org/RecoveryFund