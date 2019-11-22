No more photo radar in Phoenix? City council votes not to renew contract
PHOENIX - Red-light cameras in Phoenix are getting the red light.
In a 5-4 vote on Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council voted against the renewal of the contract for red light and speed enforcement cameras in the city. Unless the city council takes further action, the vote means red-light camera enforcement in Phoenix will end in January 2020.
Earlier this year, the City of Scottsdale added new traffic cameras to intersections.