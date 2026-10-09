No one hurt after early morning Phoenix house fire: FD

The Brief A family of six has been displaced following an early morning house fire near 45th Avenue and Estrella Drive in Phoenix. Firefighters arrived around 4:00 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames, and the house ultimately burned down. All residents were able to escape safely before crews arrived, no injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.



Phoenix Fire officials say a family of six has been displaced from their home following a fire early on Oct. 9.

What we know:

According to a statement, crews were sent at around 4:00 a.m. to the area of 45th Avenue and Estrella Drive. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

What they're saying:

"Fortunately enough, everyone was able to get out of the house before our arrival, which is very fortunate for them," said Capt. DJ Lee with the Phoenix Fire Department. "Unfortunately, the house did burn down."

What we don't know:

Per the statement, the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

What's next:

Officials say no one was hurt, and the city's Community Assistance Program is helping the family.

Area where the fire happened