The Brief A 6-foot-10 Lego model of Sparky was unveiled at Rally House on Mill Ave to celebrate the Sun Devil mascot’s 80th birthday. ASU senior director of government and community engagement Tim Gomez spent seven months building the 40,000-piece creation out of his garage. The 100-pound statue required a custom metal frame to support the immense weight of the plastic Lego bricks.



Standing at 6-foot-10 and weighing in at over 100 pounds is Lego Sparky.

What they're saying:

"It started out with an idea and just kind of figuring it out as I went along," said Tim Gomez, who is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. Gomez serves as the senior director of government and community engagement at ASU.

"I found out Rally House was interested in having a giant version of Sparky built out of Lego and I offered up because I’ve built Lego before. 58 not knowing how to do it and that kicked off a seven-month venture on how to do it," Gomez said.

Gomez was seen back in August building the project brick by brick out of his garage.

"I’m starting the structural part of the hips, connecting the hips, connecting the hips with technic beams and stuff like that," Gomez said to FOX 10 during the building process.

From the artistry to the engineering, the 40,000-piece Lego creation was a labor of love for the ASU alum.

"Getting weight off of the Lego and onto the metal frame took a lot of engineering. Otherwise, it would snap, because all that Lego would compress on tiny little plastic angles, so that was really tricky," Gomez said.

Local perspective:

But the Sun Devil got it done just in time for the Prince of Push-ups’ 80th birthday. The artwork was unveiled at the Rally House on Mill Ave, where the life-size Sparky will live.

"It’s really humbling to see people enjoy my art," Gomez said. "Because it’s something I just kind of came up with and to see it be showcased, even though it was very hard, it was very fulfilling."