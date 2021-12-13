No US troops will be punished for errant drone strike that killed Afghan civilians

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

No US troops will be punished for errant drone strike that killed Afghan civilians

Published 
News
Associated Press

Drone strike disaster: Pentagon admits they hit wrong target in Afghanistan and killing 10 people

The Department of Defense admits that it targeted the wrong vehicle in a August drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. The disaster leaves 10 dead including 7 children. The Pentagon thought they were targeting an ISIS-K fighter.

WASHINGTON (AP) - No U.S. troops involved in the August drone strike that killed innocent Kabul civilians and children will face disciplinary action, U.S. defense officials said Monday.

Officials said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved recommendations on the disciplinary matter from the generals who lead U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command, based on the findings of an independent Pentagon review released last month.

The review, done by Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami Said and endorsed by Austin in November, found there were breakdowns in communication and in the process of identifying and confirming the target of the bombing, which killed 10 civilians, including seven children. But he concluded that the strike was a tragic mistake and not caused by misconduct or negligence.

Austin asked Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of Central Command, and Gen. Richard Clark, head of Special Operations Command, to review Said's conclusions and come back to him with recommendations. The two commanders agreed with Said's findings, and did not recommend any discipline, officials said, adding that Austin endorsed their decisions. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss decisions not yet made public. Austin's latest endorsement was first reported by The New York Times.

The Aug. 29 drone strike on a white Toyota Corolla sedan, killed Zemerai Ahmadi and nine family members, including seven children. Ahmadi, 37, was a longtime employee of an American humanitarian organization.

RELATED: US committed to pay relatives of Afghans killed in errant drone strike

The intelligence about the car and its potential threat came just days after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and 169 Afghans at a Kabul airport gate. The U.S. was working to evacuate thousands of Americans, Afghans and other allies in the wake of the collapse of the country’s government.

Said concluded that U.S. forces genuinely believed that the car they were following was an imminent threat and that they needed to strike it before it got closer to the airport. He concluded that better communication between those making the strike decision and other support personnel might have raised more doubts about the bombing, but in the end may not have prevented it.

He made a number of recommendations, including that more be done to prevent what military officials call "confirmation bias" — the idea that troops making the strike decision were too quick to conclude that what they were seeing aligned with the intelligence and confirmed their conclusion to bomb what turned out to be the wrong car.

And he said the military should have personnel present with a strike team, and their job should be to actively question such conclusions. And he recommended that the military improve its procedures to ensure that children and other innocent civilians are not present before launching a time-sensitive strike.

Officials said that McKenzie and Clarke largely agreed with Said's recommendations.

The U.S. is working to pay financial reparations to the relatives and surviving family members, and potentially get them out of Afghanistan, but nothing has been finalized.