Novavax vaccine has 96% efficacy against original COVID-19 strain, 55.4% against South Africa variant

Vaccine developer Novavax announced on Thursday that its vaccine offers high levels of protection against the original coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19, but the vaccine’s efficacy is diminished by some coronavirus variants, including one that originated in South Africa.

Novavax announced on Twitter that its vaccine has 96% efficacy against the original strain of the coronavirus, according to a recent U.K. trial.

But the company said its vaccine is only 55.4% effective against the B.1.351 strain, first detected in South Africa in December. The South Africa strain has been reported in several states in the U.S.

The announcement comes amid worry about whether a variety of vaccines being rolled out around the world will be strong enough to protect against worrisome new variants – and as the world desperately needs new types of shots to boost scarce supplies.

Last month, Moderna announced that it has shipped booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine booster designed specifically to offer better protection against the South Africa coronavirus variant to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a Phase 1 clinical trial.

A separate laboratory study published in February by Pfizer Inc/BioNTech, the first company to get emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, suggested that its current vaccine may generate a significantly less robust antibody response against the South Africa variant of the virus.

According to the in vitro study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), lab results "indicated a reduction in neutralization," of the virus.

"We look forward to beginning the clinical study of our variant booster and are grateful for the NIH’s continued collaboration to combat this pandemic," said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna. "As we seek to defeat COVID-19, we must be vigilant and proactive as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge. Leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform, we are moving quickly to test updates to the vaccines that address emerging variants of the virus in the clinic.

This story is developing.



