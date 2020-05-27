NWS: Phoenix saw highest temperature so far in 2020 on Wednesday

article

The Valley has seen the hottest day of 2020 on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service officials.

According to a brief tweet, the Valley reached 107°F on Wednesday, but they also expect the record to last for about 20 hours.

According to FOX 10's weather forecast the Valley could see 109°F on Thursday, and 111°F on Friday.

AZDHS states the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

