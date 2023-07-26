Expand / Collapse search
Construction crane catches fire, partially collapses in Hell’s Kitchen

By Michael Stallone
Published 
Updated 6:25AM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Mayor Adams on crane fire

Mayor Eric Adams joined Good Day New York to discuss the latest with the situation.

HELL'S KITCHEN - A construction crane caught fire in Hell’s Kitchen, with the arm of it partially collapsing and striking a building across the street.

The crane is located on the west side of Manhattan, around W 41st St. and 10th Avenue, near Hudson Yards.

Latest information

FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti is on scene with the latest.

Firefighters worked to get the five-alarm fire under control, which started just before 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals, according to Mayor Eric Adams. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

First reports

A construction crane is on fire in Hell’s Kitchen.

Traffic was being diverted away from the area. Buildings and streets were also evacuated.

Adams said an operator was on top of the crane when the fire broke out, but was able to safely get away from the area.

Former FDNY commissioner reacts

Former FDNY Commissioner Thomas Von Essen said the main challenge for firefighters is to get enough water on to the actual crane.