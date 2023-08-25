Officer bitten by dog at scene of Phoenix house fire
PHOENIX - Firefighters say a police officer is in stable condition after he was bitten by a large dog at the scene of a house fire in Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire crews responded at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 25 to an attic fire at a home near 19th Avenue and Pima Street.
Crews were able to quickly put out the flames and prevent it from spreading.
Three people were displaced and are being assisted by a crisis team.
The officer was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.
Area where the fire broke out: