Officer bitten by dog at scene of Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX - Firefighters say a police officer is in stable condition after he was bitten by a large dog at the scene of a house fire in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire crews responded at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 25 to an attic fire at a home near 19th Avenue and Pima Street.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames and prevent it from spreading. 

Three people were displaced and are being assisted by a crisis team.

The officer was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.

Firefighters say a police officer is in stable condition after he was bitten by a large dog at the scene of a house fire in Phoenix on Aug. 25. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

