Officer-involved shooting breaks out in Chandler neighborhood

The Brief An officer-involved shooting broke out in a Chandler neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 20. Officers responded to the area for reports of shots being fired. No one was injured in this incident, the department says.



An officer-involved shooting broke out in Chandler early Sunday morning, and no one was injured.

The department says officers responded to the area of Ray Road and Arizona Avenue around 2 a.m. on Oct. 20.

"The caller stated they had heard multiple shots being fired at a neighboring residence," the department said. "Upon arrival, officers set up a perimeter in an alley behind the residence. Shortly after, officers heard multiple rounds being fired from the backyard of the home. One officer observed a suspect pointing a weapon in the direction of officers. That is when the officer discharged their duty-issued weapon."

No one was injured in the shooting, PD says, and three people inside the home were detained.

The shooting will be investigated by the Mesa Police Department.