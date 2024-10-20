Officer-involved shooting breaks out in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. - An officer-involved shooting broke out in Chandler early Sunday morning, and no one was injured.
The department says officers responded to the area of Ray Road and Arizona Avenue around 2 a.m. on Oct. 20.
"The caller stated they had heard multiple shots being fired at a neighboring residence," the department said. "Upon arrival, officers set up a perimeter in an alley behind the residence. Shortly after, officers heard multiple rounds being fired from the backyard of the home. One officer observed a suspect pointing a weapon in the direction of officers. That is when the officer discharged their duty-issued weapon."
No one was injured in the shooting, PD says, and three people inside the home were detained.
The shooting will be investigated by the Mesa Police Department.