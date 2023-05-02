Officials: Woman arrested for throwing glass of wine at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

A woman was arrested over the weekend under suspicion of battery after she threw a glass of wine at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The Walton County Sheriff's Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday that its deputies responded to an event Saturday in Miramar Beach involving Rep. Gaetz.

Selena Chambers, 41, of Tallahasee, allegedly shouted obscenities at Rep. Gaetz and then threw a glass of wine at him at a private event. She was arrested on a charge of battery against an elected official, the sheriff's office said.

She was issued a $1,000 bond and released from jail on Sunday, officials said.

In a statement, Rep. Gaetz said he attended the event with his wife, and would press charges.

Photo credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

"I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised. I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action," Rep. Gaetz said in a statement.