Phoenix 'Carry the Load' walk honors fallen military members for Memorial Day

The Brief Dozens of people gathered in downtown Phoenix on Sunday to participate in a 3.5-mile Carry the Load walk. The national organization has raised $50 million since its inception in 2011 to fund programs supporting military veterans, first responders, and their families. Participants walked to honor fallen service members, friends, and family members while working to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.



Shoes laced up and flags in hand, dozens of people met in downtown Phoenix on Sunday to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Local perspective:

Local ambassador Sean Bulmann said the event provides a tangible way for the community to show support.

"Look around, you'll see some people carrying someone's load essentially, someone who served in the military, someone who died in the military potentially," Bulmann said.

What we know:

Participants spent the day on May 24 walking a 3.5-mile loop for the Carry the Load walk, showing military members and families that the community can help carry their burden. Bulmann noted that the national event serves a deeper purpose than a simple long weekend.

The goal is "to bring back the true meaning of Memorial Day, which is not just the kick-off of summer and BBQs and hot dogs and hamburgers, it's about remembering those who gave their lives in the line of service," Bulmann said.

What they're saying:

Veronica San Augustine is an Army veteran, but she walked today for someone else.

"I have a first cousin who was murdered in Marin Comacho. She's the one I'm carrying on my back today," San Augustine said.

San Augustine added that her duty to serve doesn't end when her military service does, and it is her responsibility to keep helping others.

"So many families have to continue moving on without their loved ones. This is just continuing to keep her memory alive and honor her," San Augustine said.

Big picture view:

This is just one Carry the Load walk happening all across the country. Since its inception in 2011, the organization has raised $50 million, and given most of it back into programs helping military veterans, first responders, and their families.

Bulmann shared his own personal connection to the mission as a driving force behind his involvement.

"I am not a combat veteran. A lot of guys I did serve with ended up going overseas and some did not come home. For me, it's important to give back to them," Bulmann said.

Organizers and participants emphasized that this mission matters not just this Memorial Day, but every day.