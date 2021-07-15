Expand / Collapse search
One dead after officer involved shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
LAPD investigation underway in Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting along the Hollywood Walk of Fame late Thursday morning, officials said

Hollywood-OIS-22.jpg

The shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue. LAPD says they received multiple calls of a man armed with a gun walking on Hollywood Blvd. 

When officers arrived on scene they located the armed man. According to LAPD, at that time an officer-involved shooting occurred and the man was struck by gunfire. 

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Officers say they found a replica handgun on scene. 

Shooting involving LAPD officer reported on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A shooting involving at least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was reported Thursday afternoon on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A woman who was nearby was taken to the hospital for an injury sustained during the incident.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

