One of President Trump's personal valets tests positive for coronavirus, report says

As the country begins to reopen, a member of the U.S. military who serves as a valet for President Trump has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Trump aide Hogan Gidley said in a statement Thursday, according to Fox News.

“The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” Gidley added.

According to Fox News, a presidential valet takes care of the president's wardrobe, as well as performing other services. Presidents typically have had one valet, but Trump reportedly has several.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen U.S. Capitol Police officers have tested positive for coronavirus since late March, with at least two contracting COVID-19 just this week, Fox News reported.

In March, FOX 35 reported that a staff member at Vice President Mike Pence's office tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump has been outspoken about getting the economy back on track as states begin to reopen. New numbers released on Thursday show that nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.

Fox News contributed to this report.