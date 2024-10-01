Operation North Star: MCAO, other agencies to talk about violent crime operation

The Brief Federal and other law enforcement officials in the Phoenix area are set to hold a news conference over Operation North Star The operation targeted violent crimes across the country, including in the Phoenix area. Hundreds of people were arrested as part of the operation.



Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, are set to hold a news conference to talk about the results of a recent operation that targeted violent crimes in the Phoenix area.

Per a news release, the operation, known as "Operation North Star," identified and captured fugitives "who used firearms in the commission of crimes or signaled high-risk factors for violence."

"On designated weeks between May 10 to September 13, 2024, the U.S. Marshals Service and law enforcement partners of the U.S. Marshals WANTED Task Force in Arizona completed the final phase of the national effort to reduce violent crime," read a portion of the statement.

Officials said the operation resulted in the arrest of 3,421 fugitives throughout the country for various charges, including murder, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, and firearms violations.

"In the Phoenix metro area, hundreds of fugitives were arrested, dozens of firearms, hundreds of kilograms of illegal drugs, and tens of thousands of dollars were seized because of this operation," officials wrote.