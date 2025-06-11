Operation Safe Online Summer nabs Arizona child abuse suspects

The Brief Operation Safe Online Summer resulted in the arrests of dozens, which included some Arizona suspects. The operation, led by the Dept. of Justice, worked with local, state and federal authorities to crackdown on online child exploitation offenders. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is pleading with parents to talk with their kids about the dangers and warning signs.



More than 70 online child predators were arrested in Operation Safe Online Summer, with some arrests happening in Arizona.

What we know:

The nationwide Department of Justice operation began in April and included dozens of local, state and federal authorities.

The operation targeted child predators and those who share child exploration materials, and the crackdown isn't over yet. Authorities say more indictments and arrests are on the way in Arizona and across the country.

Seventy-two people in Arizona and surrounding states were arrested.

Authorities hope this is a wake-up call to all parents.

"Parents and people who care for children, please use as much safety as you can," Phoenix Police Assistant Chief Ed DeCastro pleaded.

By the numbers:

It started with more than 139 cyber tips that were alerted by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Of the people arrested, nine are considered hands-on offenders, and 12 are registered sex offenders.

There are ways to see the signs.

"Take five minutes today. Take five minutes to start this conversation, because when it comes to protecting your kids, waiting is not an option, "Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

The operation identified 25 ongoing exploitation victims, and 14 new child victims.

"Every child rescued, every predator taken off the streets represents a safer future for Arizona," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said.

Operation Safe Online Summer also included 11 community education events, reaching 350 parents and students.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects and the charges they're facing haven't been released.