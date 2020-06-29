Overnight fire burns V’s Barbershop in Phoenix

Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish a fire that broke out overnight at V's Barbershop located near 48th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says a fire alarm prompted crews to respond to the barbershop and when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from inside the business.

Crews quickly located and extinguished the fire before it could spread to any nearby businesses.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No one was injured.