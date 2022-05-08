Overnight Phoenix mobile home fire leaves two displaced, one hospitalized

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
12
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Overnight Phoenix mobile home fire leaves two displaced, one hospitalized

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

One injured in Phoenix mobile home fire

PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a north Phoenix mobile home overnight.

Firefighters were called to the home near 7th Street and Union Hills early Sunday morning and discovered that smoke and fire was billowing out of the interior and the roof.

Everyone living inside was able to get out before first responders arrived, but one person was hospitalized for minor burns.

Two people were displaced in the fire. Its cause is under investigation.

More Arizona headlines