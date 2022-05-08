Overnight Phoenix mobile home fire leaves two displaced, one hospitalized
PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a north Phoenix mobile home overnight.
Firefighters were called to the home near 7th Street and Union Hills early Sunday morning and discovered that smoke and fire was billowing out of the interior and the roof.
Everyone living inside was able to get out before first responders arrived, but one person was hospitalized for minor burns.
Two people were displaced in the fire. Its cause is under investigation.
