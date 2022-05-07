US 60 in Tempe closed due to water main break

A water main break has shut down both directions of US 60 in Tempe, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The freeway is shut down between Rural Road and Loop 101 Price Freeway, but repair work could take several days, officials said.

"A 24-inch City of Tempe water transmission line broke overnight in the middle of the U.S. 60, leading to flooding and the temporary full closure of the freeway between Loop 101 and Rural Road," city officials said.

Crews are working to shut off water to the area before working with the Arizona Dept. of Transportation to fix the damage.

Eastbound drivers are exiting at Rural Road, and westbound drivers are being rerouted to Loop 101.

