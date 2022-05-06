Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for May 6-9

Drivers who take Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area are in for a tough commute this weekend due to improvement projects in the east and west Valley.

I-10 westbound

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed in the Tempe area between Loop 202 and US 60 starting from 10 p.m. Friday, May 6 until 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All Loop 202 ramps to the I-10 WB will be closed, along with the on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard.

Alternate routes: I-10 drivers can take Loop 202 eastbound to the northbound Loop 101 freeway and finally head west on US 60 to get around the closure. For those trying to reach the airport or downtown Phoenix, ADOT advises taking Loop 101 northbound all the way to Loop 202 Red Mountain.

In the west Valley, the westbound lanes are closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday for pavement work.

The northbound Loop 202 ramp and on-ramp at 67th Avenue will be closed.

I-10 eastbound

The eastbound lanes of the freeway will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 from 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 to 4 a.m. on Monday, May 9 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project as well.

The I-10 HOV ramp to US 60 EB will be closed, along with the US 60 ramp to I-10. The on-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can take US 60 east, get on Loop 101 southbound and head west down Loop 202 to get back on I-10. For those coming from downtown Phoenix, drivers can also take I-10 west to Loop 202 South Mountain to get around the closure.

People living in the Tempe area can consider taking Loop 202 Red Mountain to Loop 101 southbound in order to reach Loop 202 Santan in Chandler to get on I-10.

In the west Valley, the eastbound lanes will be closed between Avondale Boulevard and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday for pavement work.

The on-ramps at Fairway Drive and Dysart will be closed.

The freeway will also be restricted to two lanes between US 60 and Guadalupe Road from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday to remove a sign.

Other closures

Guadalupe Road is closed in both directions near Interstate 10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on a bridge.

