Deadly wrong-way crash closes US 60 near Wittmann

A deadly wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles has closed the US 60 northwest of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on May 6 when a Dodge Ram that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes crashed into a semi-truck at milepost 131 near Wittmann.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge Ram was ejected and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries.

No identities were released. Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lanes are closed. The westbound lanes have reopened.

US 60 impacted by 2nd incident in Glendale

Another incident on the US 60 Friday morning closed the highway in Glendale.

Grand Avenue (US 60) is closed between Camelback and Bethany Home Roads.

Glendale Police say a woman was found dead in the roadway near Grand and Missouri Avenues.

"Detectives are currently arriving to investigate if this was a vehicular accident," Officer Tiffany Ngalula said.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Drivers can use 51st Avenue or 43rd Avenues for alternate north and south commutes, or Bethany Home Road or Camelback Road for east and west commutes.

