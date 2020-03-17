Paradise Valley school board votes to close district indefinitely due to coronavirus

article

FOX 10 has learned that members of the Paradise Valley Unified School District governing board have voted to close the district indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement obtained by FOX 10, members of the board approved a resolution to authorize the closure, in a unanimous vote during an eemergency special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The decision came just days after Gov. Doug Ducey and state Superintendent for Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide school closure through at least March 27.

Additional Resources

According to officials, all schools, programs and district offices, except those related to limited child care, limited meal service or other essential functions, will be closed. The school district superintendent is also authorized to take additional actions, including extending the dates of closure.

Advertisement

Officials say the Board has also voted to continue to pay its employees during the school closure.

What it means for students

School district officials say all athletic events, including practices, are cancelled through March 27, and can be extended if necessary. School officials are also working on providing "general supplemental educational resources" to support student learning following spring break.

What it means for parents

School district officials say any belongings or medications of children that need to be retrieved from school can be retrieved from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on March 24, the day following spring break.

Following spring break, meals will be provided to any child 18 years or younger, regardless of application or school enrollment, by the district's Nutrition & Wellness team. The meals can be picked up at a number of locations.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html (Spanish Version/Versión en Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Flagstaff closes bars, gyms, theaters amid coronavirus pandemic

Arizona Snowbowl suspending operations amid coronavirus outbreak

Bashas', Food City, AJ's grocery stores opening early for seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

Uber, Lyft suspending shared ride options in response to coronavirus