Arizona Snowbowl suspending operations amid coronavirus outbreak

Arizona Snowbowl announced it will suspend its operations starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Flagstaff ski resort says it will be shut down until further notice.

"The decision to close was not made lightly. In addition to our collaboration with Mayor Evans, we worked very closely in partnership with the Coconino National Forest, our local government and community leaders to do the right thing." — Arizona Snowbowl

The ski resort says it will work with customers on cancelations and credits for purchased tickets.

To inquire about a credit, you're asked to send an email to customerservice@snowbowl.ski with your confirmation number in the subject line of the email.

