Bashas', Food City, AJ's grocery stores opening early for seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

Arizona grocery stores are doing what they can to help older adults amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning March 18, all Bashas', Food City, and AJ's grocery stores will open from 5-6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone who is 65 and older.

Bashas' reservation stores will open from 6-7 a.m.

Shoppers will be required to show an ID at the door.

One caretaker will be allowed per shopper, however, that caretaker will not be allowed to shop for themselves.

Dollar General also announced plans to dedicate the first hour of shopping to seniors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

