Parents voice frustration after bus driver shortage leads to route cancellation at Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - The bus driver shortage continues to cause problems for schools around the Valley, and parents are growing more frustrated, as they are left trying to figure out how to get their kids to and from school.
Heather Manion says it has been an ongoing issue since September.
"At least once a week to twice a week, we get notified anywhere between 10 to 20 minutes from when the school is getting out that there won't be a bus in the afternoon," said Manion, whose son is a fifth-grader with the Litchfield Elementary School District.
Manion says there are times when she has to travel for work, and does not have a back up plan. In fact, that was the case not too long ago.
"I was actually on a plane to Orlando, getting ready when I was notified for work that there was no bus to pick him up," said Manion. "I tried to call the school district. Couldn't get anybody to talk to me."
In an e-mail Manion recently received, officials wrote:
"I mean, if you work in healthcare and you're a bedside nurse, you can't leave to try to pick up your child from school, and it might be difficult to find the time to get someone to get your child," said Manion.
In the meantime, Manion, along with other parents in the neighborhood, have started an email chain to coordinate with each other.
"Luckily, some of us can figure out between spouses which spouse can pick up multiple children if we can. It's difficult for some," said Manion.
Manion, just like many other frustrated parents, is hoping the issue gets ironed out soon.
We're, like, a mile and a half from his school, so there has to be a safer way to get these kids to and from school, whether they stagger the bus stops, they provide afterschool care until we get there, but being told 20 minutes before school is out that there is no way to get them home is unacceptable," said Manion.
School district officials respond
In a statement, officials with the Litchfield Elementary District say they are working to address a staffing shortage.
