Parents voice frustration after bus driver shortage leads to route cancellation at Litchfield Park

The bus driver shortage continues to cause problems for schools around the Valley, and parents are growing more frustrated, as they are left trying to figure out how to get their kids to and from school.

Heather Manion says it has been an ongoing issue since September.

"At least once a week to twice a week, we get notified anywhere between 10 to 20 minutes from when the school is getting out that there won't be a bus in the afternoon," said Manion, whose son is a fifth-grader with the Litchfield Elementary School District.

Manion says there are times when she has to travel for work, and does not have a back up plan. In fact, that was the case not too long ago.

"I was actually on a plane to Orlando, getting ready when I was notified for work that there was no bus to pick him up," said Manion. "I tried to call the school district. Couldn't get anybody to talk to me."

In an e-mail Manion recently received, officials wrote:

We are terribly sorry for the short notice and extreme inconvenience, but we are writing to inform you that your child’s bus is not available this afternoon. Please make arrangements to transport your child from school this afternoon.

"I mean, if you work in healthcare and you're a bedside nurse, you can't leave to try to pick up your child from school, and it might be difficult to find the time to get someone to get your child," said Manion.

In the meantime, Manion, along with other parents in the neighborhood, have started an email chain to coordinate with each other.

"Luckily, some of us can figure out between spouses which spouse can pick up multiple children if we can. It's difficult for some," said Manion.

Manion, just like many other frustrated parents, is hoping the issue gets ironed out soon.

We're, like, a mile and a half from his school, so there has to be a safer way to get these kids to and from school, whether they stagger the bus stops, they provide afterschool care until we get there, but being told 20 minutes before school is out that there is no way to get them home is unacceptable," said Manion.

School district officials respond

In a statement, officials with the Litchfield Elementary District say they are working to address a staffing shortage.

Like other districts across the state and country, we are working very hard to find quality candidates to transport students to and from school. Although we have pulled in many emergency drivers, we simply do not have enough staff to cover all the routes when a driver is unexpectedly absent.Our schools are working directly with families to support planning for before and after school accommodations. Families are encouraged to contact their child’s school office with questions and concerns.

We are extremely grateful to our families who have been tremendously supportive. They have gone out of their way to show gratitude for our drivers who play a critical role in their child’s education.

