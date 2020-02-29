Part of I-40 in northeastern Arizona reopens after police pursuit

article

A 53-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 40 east of Holbrook in northeastern Arizona reopened late Friday morning after being closed for hours because of a law enforcement situation involving gunfire.

On February 28, at 2:19 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were notified by the New Mexico State Police about a vehicle pursuit of heavily armed homicide suspects, and the pursuit was inbound to Arizona from New Mexico.

DPS officials stated, "As Arizona State Troopers began to pursue the suspects, the suspects began to shoot at both Arizona State Troopers and Troopers of NMSP. Due to the immediate danger the suspects displayed, additional troopers deployed ahead of the suspects and returned fire."

In a Twitter post, DPS said at least one trooper was involved in a shooting but no troopers or suspects were injured.

According to DPS, the suspects are being held in cooperation with the Los Angeles Police Department due to the case involving homicide and stolen weapons. They were identified as a 37-year-old man and 25-year-old woman. Their names were not released, but DPS says "they will be facing multiple felony charges in Arizona as a result of their actions."

The suspect truck, a white Dodge Ram pickup, was reported stolen.

“Our state troopers should be commended for their fast thinking and bravery in stopping a lethal threat that entered into our state," said Lt. Colonel Heston Silbert, Deputy Director of AZDPS.

During the investigation, westbound I-40 was closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.