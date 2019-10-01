‘Party like a flockstar’: Flamingo in ‘The Masked Singer’ season 2 has a leg up on the competition

This fierce and fabulous bird is ready to steal the show until its feathers fall off.

The talented design team for “The Masked Singer” Season 2 spent more than 120 hours constructing this flamboyant avian, but it should only take seconds for this costume to impress.

With more than 1,800 feathers, some measuring over 3 feet long, the flamingo is spicing things up for “The Masked Singer’s” electrifying new season.

Fly to your television screens to find out who’s underneath these feathers Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“It’s time to party like a flockstar,” said the hidden talent behind the mask.

