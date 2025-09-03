Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:26 PM MST until WED 7:30 PM MST, Mohave County
8
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:49 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:48 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 12:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Gila River Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Kofa, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Deer Valley, Southeast Gila County, Northwest Pinal County, Superior, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Parker Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, Tonto Basin, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Aguila Valley
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Pastor asks community for help after Phoenix church fire

By
Published  September 3, 2025 3:14pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

A fire destroyed two mobile classrooms at a church on Aug. 31, 2025.

The Brief

    • A fire broke out at a Phoenix church Sunday evening near 7th Street and Broadway Road.
    • Two mobile classrooms, which were planned to be used for a preschool and homeless outreach program, were destroyed.
    • The pastor is asking the community for help.

PHOENIX - A pastor is asking the Phoenix community for help after a fire caused $12,000 in property damage at Life Changers Global Ministries, located near 7th Street and Broadway Road, on Sunday night. 

What we know:

The fire destroyed a brand-new mobile building, which was meant to serve as classrooms for preschoolers, and a place for the large homeless population in this area.

Phoenix Fire Department is investigating the cause of the Aug. 31 fire. 

The backstory:

Pastor Dr. Earl Newton and his wife took $6,000 out of their savings and forfeited their church salary, until they had $12,000. The $12,000 was all this church had.

This money was enough to build mobile classrooms for preschoolers displaced by upheaval in the Roosevelt School District, and a place for the homeless in the neighborhood to shower and get supplies. 

Dig deeper:

The pastor believes the fire was started by the very people he was trying to help.

"If you look all up and down, you’ll see homeless people, homeless encampments," he said. "It’s crazy to me that this building was brought here for the homeless population only to potentially have someone in that population set it ablaze."

"All they started saying was ‘Pastor the church is on fire, the church is on fire,’" Pastor Newton said.

A video captured the billowing flames that suddenly broke out Sunday night, leaving Pastor Newton’s brand-new building, his savings, and vision in a heap of smoldering ashes.

"It’s a low-income community— not everyone works, so we saw this as an opportunity to still be able to add to the community through our preschool and our outreach. It was just really like all of our hopes and going up in flames," he said.

Over the past two decades, Pastor Newton said there’s constant loitering from the homeless community in the back alley behind the church. He suspects that a moment of carelessness might be to blame. But for now, all he can do is start from scratch and try to rebuild.

"I stood on the side of the church, and I leaned against the brick and, to keep from crying, I just said, ‘Lord I trust you,’" Pastor Newton said.

Image 1 of 9

A fire destroyed two mobile classrooms at a church on Aug. 31, 2025.

Map of where the church is located

What you can do:

The Valley can help this church, which has been here for 60 years, raise $12,000 through their GoFundMe account

You can also donate through CashApp at $LifeChangersGM, Givelify at Life Changers Global Ministries and on Venmo at @Lifechangersgm.

If you can’t donate money, they are asking for volunteers and supplies to help clean up on Saturday, Sept. 13. 

If you have extra gloves, shovels, or a truck to haul it all away, you can reach out to Pastor Newton at 602-214-2771. 

The Source: This information was gathered from FOX 10's Ashlie Rodriguez after she interviewed Pastor Dr. Earl Newton on Sept. 3, and she used information from the Phoenix Fire Department.

PhoenixArizonaNews