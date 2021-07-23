Pat’s Steaks Shooting: Suspect charged, victim identified in deadly shooting outside cheesesteak shop

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:37 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
7
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM MST, Central Phoenix
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 9:45 AM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa

Pat’s Steaks Shooting: Suspect charged, victim identified in deadly shooting outside cheesesteak shop

Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man arrested after fight leads to deadly shooting at Pat's Steaks, police say

FOX 29's Steve Keeley has more on a deadly shooting at Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed a man during a fight outside Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

According to police, 36-year-old Paul C. Burkert fatally shot 24-year-old David Padro in the back outside of the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak location on East Passyunk Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Pat's Shooting Arrest Mug

Investigators were told by witnesses that Padro was shot by another customer who fled in a van. Witnesses told police the licenses plate number of the van, which allowed officers to quickly locate the vehicle.

FOX 29 exclusive video showed a man, later identified as Burkert, being lead to a police car outside Independence Hall in Center City. The driver of the van has not been found. 

Burkert, a Berks County resident, was charged on Friday with murder, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 