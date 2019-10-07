PD: 2 hurt following shooting in Old Town Scottsdale, suspect sought

article

Scottsdale Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting sent two people to the hospital.

The incident happened near Scottsdale and Camelback Roads.

Police say this was a single shooting incident after it was first reported as two incidents. Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Officers are looking for the suspect who is described as a black man with a slender build.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Scottsdale Police.

Stay here for updates.