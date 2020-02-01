Expand / Collapse search

PD: 3 dead, including suspect following shooting near 32nd St. and Roeser

Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix%20Police%20investigate%20double%20homicide

FOX%2010's%20Ty%20Brennan%20and%20Anita%20Roman%20report.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a double homicide near 32nd Street and Roeser Road. 

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, where they found 52-year-old Sabrina Miran-Garcia, who had been shot and killed by 27-year-old Brian Santiago. A witness told officers Santiago had gone back into the house. Officers entered the home to find 53-year-old Gonzalo Augustin also dead and Santiago suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. 

No further details have been provided. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 