PD: 3 seriously injured after car crashes into dairy truck in Tempe

Three people have been seriously injured after a car crashed into a dairy truck near a Tempe intersection.

Tempe police say the crash happened in the early-morning hours of August 3 near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

All three occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Northbound 48th Street, north of Broadway is closed and southbound SR-143 to 48th Street is restricted to one lane.

Southbound SR-143 is closed at Interstate 10 due to the crash.

Advertisement

Police say diesel fuel that spilled in the roadway was contained by firefighters.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.