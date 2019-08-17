PD: 9-month-old in critical condition after nearly drowning in bathtub

A 9-month-old child is in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in a bathtub. Right now, Phoenix police are investigating what happened.

The area of North 33rd Drive and West Harmont is taped off as the focus is on this home where officials say the parents of a baby left him unattended in a shower before he somehow grabbed a washcloth and plugged the drain.

Moments later, the baby boy somehow fell face first in the tub and nearly drowned. Firefighters arrived within two minutes and said the child had no pulse. But on the way to the hospital, they were able to regain a pulse using life support. Phoenix Fire says the parents keep an eye on their kids, especially in the water. One neighbor told us what she saw.

"I saw the ambulance took the baby with one hand and then with the other hand, running to the ambulance," Rosa Vargas said. "That is so scary - I had tears in my eyes and wanted to cry because I have four kids."

The child is now at Thunderbird Samaritan Hospital. We'll keep you updated on his condition.