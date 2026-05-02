Seen on TV: May 2

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, May 2, 2026

10th annual Steps for Vets 5K – Run, Walk, Roll

Rose Mofford Sports Complex

9833 N. 25th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85021

https://honor.usvets.org/event/steps-for-vets-phoenix/e725807

2026 Stella Artois Derby Day Club

May 2

Turf Paradise

1501 W. Bell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85023

www.thepoloparty.com

Dog Adoption Event

May 2, 8 a.m.

U.S. Egg - North Scottsdale

7119 E. Shea Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

useggrestaurant.com

Heidi's Village

600 North 40th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://heidisvillage.org

Mother's Day at The Vig

Maricopa County Home Shows

Through May 3

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Westworld of Scottsdale

16601 N Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Free parking

Tickets: $10

https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com

Live-streamed video