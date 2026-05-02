Seen on TV: May 2
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Saturday, May 2, 2026
10th annual Steps for Vets 5K – Run, Walk, Roll
- Rose Mofford Sports Complex
- 9833 N. 25th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85021
- https://honor.usvets.org/event/steps-for-vets-phoenix/e725807
2026 Stella Artois Derby Day Club
- May 2
- Turf Paradise
- 1501 W. Bell Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85023
- www.thepoloparty.com
Dog Adoption Event
- May 2, 8 a.m.
- U.S. Egg - North Scottsdale
- 7119 E. Shea Blvd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- useggrestaurant.com
Heidi's Village
- 600 North 40th Street
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://heidisvillage.org
Mother's Day at The Vig
- May 11, 9 a.m.
- Instagram: @thevigaz
- Locations: https://www.thevig.us
Maricopa County Home Shows
- Through May 3
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Westworld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Free parking
- Tickets: $10
- https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com