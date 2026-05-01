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Michael Martinez: Ex-Phoenix police officer sentenced to prison for felony sexual abuse

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Published  May 1, 2026 10:03pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Ex-cop sentenced for abusing women on duty

Ex-cop sentenced for abusing women on duty

Former Phoenix police officer Michael Martinez will serve prison time followed by 10 years of probation for sexual abuse.

The Brief

    • Former Phoenix police officer Michael Martinez was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for sexually abusing two women.
    • Prosecutors say Martinez used his badge, uniform, and squad car to unlawfully detain and target his victims.
    • Martinez was linked to Jennifer Beede, a sex worker whose murder suspects are currently awaiting trial.

PHOENIX - A former Phoenix police officer is heading to prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two women. Michael Martinez was sentenced today for two felony counts of sexual abuse. 

Prosecutors say Martinez used his uniform, badge, and squad car to target and unlawfully detain at least two former women.

Martinez, 34, addressed the court, asking his former colleagues for forgiveness.

"First and foremost, I would like to begin with apologizing and asking for forgiveness from everybody involved in this case. I'm truly from the bottom of my heart. Um, if I I'm sorry, if I ever hurt anybody, it was never my intention," Martinez said.

Phoenix Police officer arrested for solicitation of prostitution, department says

Phoenix Police officer arrested for solicitation of prostitution, department says

The Phoenix Police Department says one of its officers was arrested on suspicion of trying to solicit a prostitute. (Oct. 11, 2022 report)

The judge sentenced Martinez to one and a half years in the Department of Corrections, which will be followed by 10 years of supervised probation.

Martinez was arrested in 2022 and linked to sex worker Jennifer Beede. He was one of the last people to see her alive before she was killed and left inside a suitcase. 

What's next:

The two people charged in Beede's murder, Crystal Hulsey and Jose Jaquez, are still awaiting trial.

The Source: Maricopa County Superior Court sentencing hearing for Michael Martinez

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