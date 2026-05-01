Phoenix May Day protesters call for taxing the rich, ending ICE, protecting voter rights

The Brief Hundreds of protesters gathered in Phoenix on Friday for a May Day rally to demand higher wages and better working conditions. The national coalition called for economic disruption through "no work, no school, and no shopping" to highlight workers' rights. Key demands include taxing the rich, ending ICE and military actions, and protecting voting rights for the working class.



May Day rallies were held across the country on May 1 from Los Angeles to Cuba and Chicago, and right here in the Valley.

May Day is a public holiday in some areas, marking International Workers' Day. Friday's protests called for higher wages and better working conditions – and hundreds of people rallied in Phoenix.

"Working people are not the problem" was a main message during the Phoenix May Day protest, as marchers from across the Valley took to the streets.

What they're saying:

"We're really just out here to send a message to Trump and the billionaire class that we aren't going to stand idly by while they take our rights away," said Alison Marciniak of Progress Arizona.

Big picture view:

The May Day coalition across the country called for no work, no school, and no shopping as part of a nationwide economic disruption. They are pushing three main demands: tax the rich, end ICE and U.S. military actions, and protect voting rights.

"I think that it's beneficial as a collective that we need to unite together. And I want to be a part of that cause," said Angelina Estrada of Power in Numbers.

Protesters also say they support workers' rights and union efforts, push back against what they call a rigged economic system, defend public education, and stand against immigration enforcement policies while calling for greater accountability from elected leaders.

"My mom is 68 years old, and she's a minimum wage worker. And for folks like my mom, you would think she would be able to retire. But she can't, you know, she can't afford to pay for her medicine, her home. And that's the reality for many people, like my mom," said Gina Mendez of LUCHA.