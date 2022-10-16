Phoenix Police officer arrested for solicitation of prostitution, department says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Phoenix Police Department says one of its officers was arrested on suspicion of trying to solicit a prostitute early Sunday morning.

Michael Martinez, 30, was booked into jail on Oct. 16 and his booking information says he's accused of one count of an unspecified sex crime.

"Upon release, that employee will be assigned to his home. An administrative investigation is underway," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.

It's not clear exactly what "assigned to his home" means.

Bower adds that it doesn't appear Martinez engaged in any sexual activity on duty or in a police vehicle.