Mom shot in Mesa ID'd; U.S. service members killed in Iran strikes | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the latest on the Iranian strikes that have claimed the lives of at least three American service members, to the Mesa mother identified after she was allegedly shot on a neighbor's front porch, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 1, 2026.
1. Iran strikes latest: 3 U.S. service members killed in attack
Featured
The after effects of the massive attack on Iran are continuing this weekend as the country confirmed early Sunday morning local time that its supreme leader was dead.
2. Mesa family identifies mother of 7 killed on neighbor's porch
Featured
Maira "Mia" Lewis, a mother of seven, was killed early Saturday morning on a neighbor's doorstep in a Mesa neighborhood.
3. Teen faces attempted murder charge after firing shots at uncle, police say
Featured
A 17-year-old boy was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly firing multiple shots at his 35-year-old uncle following an argument on Saturday night.
4. Overnight apartment fire in western Arizona turns deadly
One person is dead following an apartment fire in Lake Havasu City that broke out at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.
5. Nancy Guthrie: Search entering fifth week as 84-year-old remains missing
Featured
It's been one month since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Tucson-area home.
A look at your weather
This February was the hottest on record, and the warmth is only slightly letting up. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on how long these temps will last before they drop later this week.
Get the Full Forecast