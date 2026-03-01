Mom shot in Mesa ID'd; U.S. service members killed in Iran strikes | Nightly Roundup

article

From the latest on the Iranian strikes that have claimed the lives of at least three American service members, to the Mesa mother identified after she was allegedly shot on a neighbor's front porch, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 1, 2026.

1. Iran strikes latest: 3 U.S. service members killed in attack

Featured article

2. Mesa family identifies mother of 7 killed on neighbor's porch

Featured article

3. Teen faces attempted murder charge after firing shots at uncle, police say

Featured article

4. Overnight apartment fire in western Arizona turns deadly

5. Nancy Guthrie: Search entering fifth week as 84-year-old remains missing

Featured article

A look at your weather

Get the Full Forecast