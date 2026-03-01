Teen accused of shooting at uncle after argument at Arizona home
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A 17-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried shooting his uncle Saturday night.
What we know:
Bullhead City Police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Dean Drive at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 28.
A 35-year-old man told officers that he got into an argument with his 17-year-old nephew, and as he was leaving the home in his car, his nephew fired multiple shots.
The victim was not injured.
What they're saying:
Police found several bullet casings in the front yard.
"It was reported that children were playing outside in the area near the shooting. A homeowner who lives across the street reported a bullet went through his residence and passed over his head," the police department said.
Dig deeper:
The 17-year-old's mom took her son to the police department to turn him in that night at around 9:20 p.m.
The teen was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder, discharging a firearm at a residence, endangerment, and misconduct with a weapon.
What we don't know:
Given the suspect's age, his identity was not released. It is unknown what led up to the argument.
What's next:
The shooting remains under investigation.
Map of the nearby area of the shooting.
The Source: Bullhead City Police Department