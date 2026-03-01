Teen accused of shooting at uncle after argument at Arizona home

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly firing multiple shots at his 35-year-old uncle following an argument on Saturday night. Police say a stray bullet entered a neighbor’s home and passed over their head while children were playing nearby. The specific cause of the argument remains unknown as Bullhead City Police continue their investigation.



A 17-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried shooting his uncle Saturday night.

What we know:

Bullhead City Police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Dean Drive at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 28.

A 35-year-old man told officers that he got into an argument with his 17-year-old nephew, and as he was leaving the home in his car, his nephew fired multiple shots.

The victim was not injured.

What they're saying:

Police found several bullet casings in the front yard.

"It was reported that children were playing outside in the area near the shooting. A homeowner who lives across the street reported a bullet went through his residence and passed over his head," the police department said.

Dig deeper:

The 17-year-old's mom took her son to the police department to turn him in that night at around 9:20 p.m.

The teen was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder, discharging a firearm at a residence, endangerment, and misconduct with a weapon.

What we don't know:

Given the suspect's age, his identity was not released. It is unknown what led up to the argument.

What's next:

The shooting remains under investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the shooting.