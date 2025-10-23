Expand / Collapse search

PD: Alleged burglar shot by north Phoenix homeowner

Published  October 23, 2025 6:18pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
North Phoenix homeowner shoots suspect in morning burglary, PD says

The Brief

    • An alleged burglar was shot by a homeowner near 40th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix Thursday morning.
    • The suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

PHOENIX - An alleged burglar was shot by a north Phoenix homeowner on Thursday morning, the police department says.

What we know:

The Oct. 23 incident happened near 40th Avenue and Cactus Road at around 10:40 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  It was learned that the man committed a burglary at a nearby home, when he was shot by a homeowner," police said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area where the incident happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

