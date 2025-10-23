PD: Alleged burglar shot by north Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX - An alleged burglar was shot by a north Phoenix homeowner on Thursday morning, the police department says.
What we know:
The Oct. 23 incident happened near 40th Avenue and Cactus Road at around 10:40 a.m.
"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was learned that the man committed a burglary at a nearby home, when he was shot by a homeowner," police said.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this case.
Map of the area where the incident happened