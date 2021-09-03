PD: Arizona man struck, killed by motorcyclist in New York City

article

A Chandler man died after he was hit by a motorcyclist while crossing a New York City street, police said.

According to the New York Police Department, officers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at 5:39 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the intersection of 12th Avenue and West 48 Street and found 43-year-old Christopher Bailey lying in the roadway and complaining of pain to his head.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man, was also injured.

Bailey was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Bailey was crossing the street when he was hit by the 2014 Honda motorcycle.

No arrests were made in connection to the crash.

