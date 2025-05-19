PD: Gilbert shooting kills a person; no outstanding suspects

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief A person was killed at a Gilbert home on Monday afternoon near Power and Germann roads, police said. Police say there are no outstanding suspects and the investigation is ongoing.



A person was found dead from a shooting at a Gilbert home on Monday afternoon, the police department said.

What we know:

The May 19 shooting happened in a neighborhood near Power and Germann roads at around 4:30 p.m.

"The incident is believed to have involved two adult subjects. One of the individuals was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after. There were no other injuries reported," Gilbert Police said.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects, and the public is not in danger.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

What led up to the shooting hasn't been released by the department.

What's next:

"We are working to gather additional information and will update when we are able," Gilber Police said.