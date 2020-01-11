PD: Man arrested in connection to deadly Phoenix shooting

article

Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Dunlap Saturday morning for reports of a shooting. A man was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and first responders declared him dead on the scene.

Police say the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Sammy Williams, shot the man during an argument and has been on the run before he was arrested Thursday.

The victim's identity has not been released.