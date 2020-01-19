PD: Man with large knife shot, killed by another man at Phoenix apartments

Police say a man armed with a large knife was shot and killed by another man at a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened Sunday afternoon near Hazelwood Street and 26th Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Dontae Ray McGinty who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say witnesses said McGinty was shot by a 25-year-old man after he tried to stab another person. A large knife was found in McGinty's hand at the scene.

The 25-year-old man who shot McGinty cooperated with police and dialed 911 after the shooting. He was taken into custody for questioning and released.

Phoenix police say the investigation will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review.